Man sentenced to death for raping, killing 8-year-old girl in UP

PTI Bulandshahr 03 September 2021 17:15 IST
Updated: 03 September 2021 17:15 IST

Ashok was also fined ₹1 lakh under POCSO Act

A special court on Friday sentenced a young man to death for raping and killing an eight-year-old girl in Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh last year.

The special judge for cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act also imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh on convict Ashok.

According to the prosecution, the girl had gone to pick berries on August 4 last year when Ashok lured her to a field and raped her. Then he strangled her to death.

The girl's body was recovered from the sugarcane field and subsequent postmortem confirmed rape.

Ashok was later arrested.

