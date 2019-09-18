Man seeks protection to cremate parents

A man on Tuesday sought police protection for performing the last rites of his parents, who were lynched by fellow villagers in connection with an alleged witch-hunt incident in Odisha’s Balangir district.

Chintamani Bariha, 55, and his wife Rukmuni Bariha, 50, were beaten to death in Chitakamal village on Monday.

The police had recovered their bodies packed in sacks from a hill, about 3 km from the village.

The villagers had accused the couple of practising black magic after they discovered flower, vermilion and other worship items near a burial place where 18-month-old infant was buried.

The bodies of the couple are lying in a hospital.