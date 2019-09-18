Man seeks protection to cremate parents

A man on Tuesday sought police protection for performing the last rites of his parents, who were lynched by fellow villagers in connection with an alleged witch-hunt incident in Odisha’s Balangir district.
Chintamani Bariha, 55, and his wife Rukmuni Bariha, 50, were beaten to death in Chitakamal village on Monday.
The police had recovered their bodies packed in sacks from a hill, about 3 km from the village.
The villagers had accused the couple of practising black magic after they discovered flower, vermilion and other worship items near a burial place where 18-month-old infant was buried.
The bodies of the couple are lying in a hospital.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor