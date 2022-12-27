Man released on bail in Uttar Pradesh after depositing ₹10,000 in ‘ Gau Seva Aayog

December 27, 2022 03:43 am | Updated 03:23 am IST - New Delhi

The Allahabad High Court recently released a man, who was accused of cow slaughter, on bail after his counsel told the court that he is ready to deposit ₹10,000 in ‘ Gau Seva Aayog’ (cow service commission).

The single-judge Bench of Justice Prakash Singh on December 23 allowed Saleem to be released on bail who was booked under Sections 3, 5 and 8 of the Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act, 1955, in Ambedkar Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh.

The counsel of the accused told the court that his client, who was in jail since September 30, has been falsely implicated in the case. In the bail application, it was mentioned that the accused was never named in the FIR and was arrested only on the confession of a co-accused booked by the police in a similar case.

The lawyer of the accused maintained that his client was never involved in any anti-social activities and had never been part of any criminal gang.

“The counsel further submits the accused is ready to deposit ₹10,000 in the accounts of Gau Seva Aayog, within a period of one month from the date of his release jail,” the court order said.

“...I find that applicant has been enlarged on bail in the case mentioned in the gang chart and some other cases depicted against the applicant in which also he has been enlarged on bail, coupled with the fact that he is languishing in jail since 30.09.2022, thus without commenting on the merits of the case, I find it a fit case for bail. Further applicant is ready to deposit ₹10,000 in the accounts of Gau Seva Aayog.”

In June this year, Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav of the Allahabad High Court, had granted bail to a man booked for cow slaughter, on the condition that he shall serve the cows for a period of one month in Gaushala after his release from the jail.