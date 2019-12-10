Man rapes nurse, tries to kill her in Gadchiroli

A 30-year-old man allegedly raped a nurse and then tried to kill her after giving her a lift on his motorcycle in Gadchiroli district, the police said on Monday.

The incident took place near here on Sunday night and the accused, identified as Rajesh Suresh Kambli (30), known to the victim, was arrested on Monday afternoon, the police said.

The victim works as a trainee nurse in a private hospital in Desaiganj, in eastern Maharashtra district, they said. After finishing work, she went to a bus stop in Desaiganj around 8 p.m. to return to her village.

Kambli, who was known to the woman, came to the bus stop on his motorcycle. As it was getting late, she requested the accused to drop her home, to which he agreed, the police said.

On way to the village, the accused took her to a farm where he allegedly raped her. He also tried to kill her by strangulating her. Presuming that she was dead the accused sped away with the victim’s mobile phone and other belongings, the police said.

On regaining consciousness, the woman made her way home and narrated the ordeal to her family members, who approached the Desaiganj police station around 11.30 p.m. and filed a complaint against Mr. Kambli, they said.

Acting on the complaint, the accused was arrested, the police added.

Early in the morning, the victim was admitted to a local hospital, where her condition is said to be stable, they added.

Further investigation was on.