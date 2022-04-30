Man, priest arrested in Odisha for attempting human sacrifice

The two attack police team that was probing attempted human sacrifice

The Odisha police on April 29 arrested a man and a priest accused of performing a special puja involving human sacrifice at a house in Kalahandi district.

When the police went to inquire into the incident in Belpada village after receiving information from neighbours, the man, identified as Lingaraj Bhoi, attacked the police team, injuring a village guard.

Bhoi’s father Baladev Bhoi, aged about 80, was spotted sitting quietly near the house having garlic and wearing flower garlands.

“We had received complaints from neighbours that a man was performing a secret puja at his home. The neighbours were scared about what was happening around them. When the police team reached the village and asked the man to come out of the house, he threw an axe at our village guard, who sustained injuries. After a lot of effort, the man and the priest were taken into custody,” said Basudev Chhataria, Inspector in Charge of Jayapatna police station, on Saturday.

Mr. Chhataria said, “His father was sitting in a strange manner having garlic and with flower garlands around neck. The old man was also wearing new clothes. Though the circumstances raise suspicions about the incident, we have registered a police case pertaining only to the attack on village guard. If anyone comes up with a specific complaint, we will initiate an investigation into alleged human sacrifice.”

Locals, however, said the man was deserted by his wife and children due to mysterious pujas for hidden wealth. His mother had passed away earlier. On the day of the latest puja, he was alone with his elderly father.

With blind belief and witchcraft-related accusations leading to frequent killings and torture in several Odisha districts, the National Human Rights Commission last year directed the State Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police to inform about steps being taken to raise awareness about the social menace.