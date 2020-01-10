Man posing as U.P. minister stays at Goa guest house, arrested

The Goa Police have arrested a man for allegedly posing as a minister from Uttar Pradesh, submitting fake documents and staying at a State guest house here for over 10 days.

Four of his accomplices, who were staying with him at the guest house have also been arrested, a senior Goa Crime Branch official said on Thursday.

The accused, Sunil Singh, was nabbed after Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant alerted the police about him.

Mr. Singh stayed at the State guest house here for almost 12 days before being caught on Tuesday. He had even sought an appointment with the Chief Minister, the official said.

“He had shown his designation as Minister of Cooperation from the Uttar Pradesh government, and was also provided a personal security officer from the Goa Police,” the official said.

After his behaviour was found to be suspicious, Mr. Sawant brought it to the notice of the Goa Police.

“I asked the Crime Branch to arrest the person. He had produced forged letters and e-mails to claim that he was a minister in the Uttar Pradesh government,” Mr. Sawant told reporters here.

The accused also met Goa Cooperation Minister Govind Gawade in the ministerial block here last week and discussed various issues related to the department.

When asked about it, Mr. Gawade said, “I was told that he was a State guest and a minister in the UP Cabinet. I didn’t meet him for much time. He was with me for 10 minutes.”