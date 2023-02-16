HamberMenu
Man poses as Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri; zero FIR transferred from Kohima to Delhi

The accused was allegedly using the Minister's photo as his profile picture on WhatsApp

February 16, 2023 09:31 am | Updated 09:31 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
The accused sent a message to Mmhonlumo Kikon, a BJP national spokesperson and Mizoram in-charge on WhatsApp, recently. Image for representation purpose only.

The accused sent a message to Mmhonlumo Kikon, a BJP national spokesperson and Mizoram in-charge on WhatsApp, recently. Image for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: Reuters

A case has been registered at the Geeta Colony police station in east Delhi after a zero FIR was transferred from Kohima where a man allegedly impersonated Union Minister Hardeep Puri and sent messages to a BJP spokesperson, officials said.

They said police examined the suspect, a labourer, who lives in the Geeta Colony, and they believe he could have been a victim of a cyber attack.

They said his WhatsApp account could have been hacked by criminals who used the Minister's picture as a profile picture to send messages.

According to police, a zero FIR — which refers to an FIR registered at a police station when the place of crime is outside its jurisdiction — was registered on February 3 under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act at Kohima in Nagaland and was transferred to Geeta Colony police station.

An FIR was registered in New Delhi on Tuesday, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Rohit Meena said a complaint was registered stating that some unknown person impersonated Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Puri.

He said the accused was using the Minister's photo as his profile picture on WhatsApp. He sent a message to Mmhonlumo Kikon, a BJP national spokesperson and Mizoram in-charge, recently.

It is suspected that his WhatsApp account could have been hacked by sending him a phishing link or via an OTP. Police have written to WhatsApp in connection with the case, police said.

Police identified the person through technical surveillance and local inquiry following which he was called for questioning, they added.

