Other States

Man pays ₹7 lakh for ACs for dogs

The man has several foreign breeds of dogs as pets, officials said

A Navi Mumbai resident paid ₹7 lakh as payment and penalty for stealing 34,465 units of electricity to keep his home air-conditioners running 24/7 for the comfort of his pedigreed dogs, officials said on Saturday.

The man, whose name was not revealed by the State-run Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited, has several foreign breeds of dogs as pets, they said.

“We zeroed in on him after receiving a tip-off about power theft,” said an official, adding: “We took action under section 135 (electricity theft) of the Electricity Act, 2003. He paid ₹7 lakh as payment and penalty for stealing 34,465 units of power.”

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 7, 2020 10:13:00 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/man-pays-7-lakh-for-acs-for-dogs/article31010903.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY