Man on bus carrying migrants from Hyderabad to Odisha dies in accident

One person was killed when a bus carrying Odia workers from Hyderabad met with an accident in Khordha district in Odisha early on Tuesday.

The incident occurred when the bus driver tried to evade a head-on collision with a fruit-laden truck near Tangi, about 30 km from here. K. Srikant, assistant driver of the bus, died and three others sustained minor injuries, an official said.

Migrants belonging to Cuttack, Puri and Kendrapara districts, who were working in different hotels, left Hyderabad by the bus around 9.30 p.m. on May 3.

This is the fourth accident involving buses carrying Odia migrants’ in the last five days. Fatigue due to long distance journey is said to be reason behind the accidents.

Earlier, two accidents took place in hilly roads in Kandhamal districts, after which the administration provided police escort to buses in Kalinga Ghati. Over 350 buses carrying stranded Odias have already arrived in the State while 400 are on the way.