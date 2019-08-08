Man mauled by tiger near Pench in Madhya Pradesh

Mounted on elephants and patrolling in jeeps, scores of foresters are out along the fringe of the Pench Tiger Reserve in the Seoni district of Madhya Pradesh to search for a tiger that had mauled and eaten a villager in the area on Tuesday. This is the first incident of a human killed by a tiger in the Reserve.

Terming the incident an accident, Vikram Singh Parihar, Field Director, Pench Tiger Reserve, told The Hindu, “On Thursday, we found a photograph of the tiger captured in a camera trap. We need to analyse it and identify the tiger. We even found pug marks on the day, but they are distorted due to continual rain.”

On Tuesday, when Manoj Dhurve, a school teacher who has worked as a guide before, of the Mundiyareeth village, did not return home after sunset, villagers began searching for him near his farm in the Khawasa buffer zone of the Reserve. Later, they found his half-eaten body near a termite hill and informed foresters about it. The villagers bristled at the forest personnel for apparent dereliction of duty.

Deep forest

“The man went 300-400 metres deep inside the forest, where cattle have been killed in the past. He shouldn’t have gone inside alone. The tiger could have mistaken him for another animal as he was wearing green clothes, and bent while plucking mushrooms from the termite hill. At the spot, plucked mushrooms were found strewn around,” said Mr. Parhiar, adding that a compensation of ₹4 lakh would be given to his family.

To pacify the villagers, the Deputy Director visited them and told them not to venture deep inside the forest and infringe upon the habitat of tigers.

On Wednesday, during a search operation, foresters had found Dhurve’s clothes, slippers and a mobile phone. They even spotted the tiger.

In 2014, another school teacher had been killed in the Khitoli area of the Bandhavgarh National Park.