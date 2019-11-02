Man lynched after killing wife in U.P.

A man, who hacked his wife to death, was lynched by a group of villagers in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district, police said on Saturday.

On October 30, Nasir Qureshi had come to his in-laws house in Semor village under the Ghazipur police station and had an argument with his wife. The argument culminated in him hacking her to death with an axe. The wife's sister and mother, who went to rescue her, were injured, police said.

As Qureshi, who lived in Chhattisgarh, came out of the house after committing the act, the mob attacked him and he died of his injuries, said Circle Officer (CO) Jafarganj, Sripal Yadav.

A video, purportedly of the lynching, was widely shared on social media. The footage shows a man lying on the ground, almost motionless, as some men take turns to rain lathi blows on him.

Fatehpur SP Prashant Verma said three persons have been arrested on the basis of the video footage. A search was on for others and strict action would be taken against those involved, he added.

The CO said the video that had not surfaced on the day of the incident was being investigated. A case had been registered against unidentified persons on a complaint from the brother of the deceased, he added.

The village pradhan told reporters soon after the incident that Qureshi had threatened to set the whole village on fire by blowing up the gas cylinder in his in-laws house. “He suddenly ran out with an axe. The public dispersed. After that, I don't know what happened. I was on the roof,” he said.