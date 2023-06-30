HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man lynched in Tripura on suspicion of being cattle lifter

The wife of the lynched man said her husband was brutally assaulted by a group of people after tying him to an electric post.

June 30, 2023 04:07 pm | Updated 04:07 pm IST - Agartala

PTI

A 41-year-old man was lynched by a group of villagers in West Tripura district on the suspicion of being a cattle lifter, police said on Friday.

Two persons have been arrested in this connection, a police officer said.

"A group of villagers detained Nandu Sarkar, a resident of East Chandrapur suspecting him to be a cattle lifter on Thursday morning. He was tied to an electric post and was beaten up by some villagers," Officer-in-Charge (OC) of East Agartala police station, Rana Chatterjee told PTI.

On being informed, police rushed to the spot and rescued Nandu in critical condition and shifted him to Ranirbazar health centre where he succumbed to his injuries, the OC said.

Sonali Sarkar, the wife of Nandu Sarkar said that her husband was brutally assaulted by a group of people after tying him to an electric post.

“There were no injury marks on the body but he might have suffered fatal injuries internally that resulted in the death. We have registered an FIR and arrested two accused. An investigation has already been started to find the actual cause of his death and who else was involved in the crime,” the OC said.

Related Topics

Tripura

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.