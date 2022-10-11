Man lays electric wire to kill wife but mother-in-law gets electrocuted in M.P.

Image for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

A man in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district laid an electric wire on an iron door to allegedly kill his wife, but his 55-year-old mother-in-law came in contact with the door and died of electrocution, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Saikheda village under Kotwali police station limits on Monday.

The man was a habitual drinker and this often led to quarrels with his wife, Kotwali police station in-charge Apaala Singh said.

On Sunday night, the couple again had a fight over the issue after which the wife went to her mother's home, the official said.

Mr. Singh said an initial investigation revealed the man, angry over his wife leaving home, went to his in-laws' house where he connected the main entry door made of iron with an electric wire to allegedly kill his wife.

But, his mother-in-law came in contact with the door and died on the spot, the official said.

After the incident, the man fled from the spot, the police said, adding that efforts were on to nab him.

A case was registered against the absconding accused under relevant provisions, the police added.