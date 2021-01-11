Man kills wife, mother-in-law in Tripura’s Dhalai district

Agartala

11 January 2021 19:05 IST

One person went berserk and killed his wife and mother-in-law in the presence of his two children in Ambassa of Dhalai district on Monday.

The police said Narayan Das, 45, resident of Hapania here, killed Jaya Das (38) and her mother Kajoli Sahi (55), with a sharp cutting weapon at their home after a brief quarrel. They died instantly.

Jaya had been staying with her parents for some months due to family problems.

The police arrested Narayan Das but had a tough time in taking him to the police station as a large crowd blocked their way.

The crowd demanded that the killer be handed over to them. The police team could leave after the arrival of reinforcements.

Family members of the victims said Narayan and Jaya were married for 15 years. They had two children.