Man kills neighbour for not returning borrowed amount of ₹25,000; arrested

His accomplice also nabbed while another is on the run; police find body in canal

A 35-year-old man allegedly killed his neighbour, beheaded the body, and disposed it in a canal in U.P.’s Muradnagar, the police said on Sunday.

Riyasat, a driver from Old Seemapuri and his 30-year-old accomplice Javed from Garima Garden in Ghaziabad have been arrested, they said.

The case came to the fore when a missing report of a man named Shahjad (52) was registered at Seemapuri police station on Tuesday.

On Friday, the police found a body in Khekra, U.P. The family members of Shahjad identified the body. Next, a post-mortem was conducted by the U.P. police.

“On the basis of technical surveillance and call details record, the police identified one of the accused persons. A raid was conducted, and the accused were nabbed,” said DCP (Shahdara) R. Sathiyasundaram.

During interrogation, Riyasat said the victim had borrowed ₹25,000 from him before the lockdown. When he asked Shahjad to return the money, the latter abused and threatened him. Riyasat then decided to take revenge and planned his murder for five days, the police said.

On Monday, he asked the victim to come to Khekra for purchasing mangoes and also promised him employment in painting work. He told the police that Shahjad was looking for work.

Offered liqour to victim

Riyasat picked him up from Seemapuri border in his car and took him to Khekra. On the way, Riyasat called Javed.

Later, Riyasat also called his nephew Nadeem, who is a resident of Khekra, to eliminate Shahjad.

Riyasat offered liquor to the victim and got him drunk. After some time, they reached one of the fields in Khekra, the police said. Riyasat and Nadeem took Shahjad to the field. They attacked him with a chopper, killing him.

After this, they beheaded the body and disposed it of in a canal near Village Surana. A manhunt is on for Nadeem, the police said.

Riyasat was a gramin sewa driver and lost work during the lockdown. Javed is also a driver by profession, the police added.