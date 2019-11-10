Other States

Man kills mother, injures wife, three children

Accused Harjinder Singh had an argument with them

A 42-year-old man allegedly killed his mother using a sharp-edged weapon and injured his wife and three children near Ambala City in Haryana, police said on Saturday. The accused, Harjinder Singh, got into an argument with his family on Friday night. In a fit of rage, he attacked them, the police said. His mother Nayab Kaur sustained head injuries and died on the spot. His wife Kulwinder Kaur, daughters Anshika and Vanshika, and son Jashndeep were also injured, they said.

