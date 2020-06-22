Man killed over love affair in Assam

Dibrugarh

22 June 2020 00:33 IST

A 20-year-old man allegedly involved in an inter-faith love affair was stabbed to death in Assam’s Dibrugarh district and three persons, including the parents of his teenage girlfriend, were arrested in connection with the incident on Sunday, police said.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC have been clamped in the disturbed areas to prevent any communal clash after a fringe group damaged a police vehicle and burnt a motorcycle during a protest on the National Highway-37 on Saturday.

Dibrugarh Additional Superintendent of Police Padmanabh Baruah said the man was allegedly stabbed to death and his body was thrown in the Sesa river by the father of the girl at Lezai area on Friday night.

