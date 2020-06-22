Other States

Man killed over love affair in Assam

A 20-year-old man allegedly involved in an inter-faith love affair was stabbed to death in Assam’s Dibrugarh district and three persons, including the parents of his teenage girlfriend, were arrested in connection with the incident on Sunday, police said.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC have been clamped in the disturbed areas to prevent any communal clash after a fringe group damaged a police vehicle and burnt a motorcycle during a protest on the National Highway-37 on Saturday.

Dibrugarh Additional Superintendent of Police Padmanabh Baruah said the man was allegedly stabbed to death and his body was thrown in the Sesa river by the father of the girl at Lezai area on Friday night.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 22, 2020 12:36:06 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/man-killed-over-love-affair-in-assam/article31884903.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY