Man killed over cow smuggling suspicion

JAIPUR

14 June 2021 23:22 IST

7 detained in Rajasthan, case filed

A man was allegedly beaten to death and another seriously injured when a group of people attacked them while they were transporting bovine animals in Rajasthan’s Chittorgarh district late on Sunday night.

The victims were taking three oxen in a van to their native village in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh.

The local people near Begun town alleged that the two persons were smuggling cows and attacked them, though the victims claimed that they were taking the animals to their village for farming work.

Advertising

Advertising

The police reached the spot on getting the information and rushed the victims to a hospital after chasing off the attackers, who were hitting them with sticks and had snatched away their documents and mobile phones.

One of them, identified as Babu Bhil, 25, succumbed to his injuries, while Pintu Bhil was stated to be in a stable condition.

Victim from M.P.

Police have registered a case of murder and detained seven persons for interrogation in connection with the incident. The two persons, belonging to the Bhil tribe, hailed from Jhabua district of Madhya Pradesh.