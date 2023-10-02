Man killed in tiger attack in Bandhavgarh reserve

October 02, 2023 12:03 pm | Updated 12:03 pm IST - Umaria (Madhya Pradesh)

“A 64-year-old man was killed in a tiger attack in the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh’s Umaria district,” an official said on October 2.

“The incident took place under Manpur range of the reserve on Sunday (October 1) when the man went into the forest to graze his cattle,” forest ranger Mukesh Ahirwar said.

“When the victim did not return home till evening, his family members started searching for him and found the body on Monday morning,” he said.

“After the spot inspection, it was found that the victim died in a tiger attack as the feline’s pug marks were found in the area,” the official said. “Further legal steps, including providing financial assistance to the victim’s family, were being taken,” he said.

