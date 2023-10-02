ADVERTISEMENT

Man killed in tiger attack in Bandhavgarh reserve

October 02, 2023 12:03 pm | Updated 12:03 pm IST - Umaria (Madhya Pradesh)

“The incident took place under Manpur range of the reserve on October 1 when the man went into the forest to graze his cattle,” forest ranger Mukesh Ahirwar said.

PTI

File photo used for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: PTI

“A 64-year-old man was killed in a tiger attack in the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh’s Umaria district,” an official said on October 2.

“The incident took place under Manpur range of the reserve on Sunday (October 1) when the man went into the forest to graze his cattle,” forest ranger Mukesh Ahirwar said.

“When the victim did not return home till evening, his family members started searching for him and found the body on Monday morning,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“After the spot inspection, it was found that the victim died in a tiger attack as the feline’s pug marks were found in the area,” the official said. “Further legal steps, including providing financial assistance to the victim’s family, were being taken,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US