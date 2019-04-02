Man killed in M.P. clash; arms, ammo seized

One person was killed and nine were injured in a clash between supporters of two political parties in Hoshangabad district of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Dayaram (30), son of Bhallu Gurjar, of Nibhora village. He received serious injuries on his stomach in the clash.

The injured have been admitted to the government district hospital here.

Superintendent of Police, Hoshangabad, M.L. Chari said guns, sticks and stones were used in the clash.

According to the police, there was festering rivalry between the two groups since the last panchayat elections and the latest provocation was the ongoing construction work of a drain in the village. The groups owe allegiance to the ruling Congress and the Opposition BJP, the police said.

In another incident, the Barwani district police have seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition from the house of a local leader. Seventeen crude bombs, 10 pistols and 111 bullets were seized from the house of Sanjay Yadav, who has BJP links, in Sendhwa town of the district.

“We are taking the help of experts to identify whether the pistols were countrymade or imported,” Barwani Superintendent of Police Yang Chen Dolkar Bhutia said.

In the last 20 days after the announcement of the elections, cash, illegal liquor and drugs worth over Rs. 14 crore have been seized.