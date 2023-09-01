Man killed at Union Minister’s residence, pistol of son recovered from spot

September 01, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - Lucknow

The body of a 30-year-old man was found at the residence of Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore on Friday in the Thakurganj area of Lucknow. The deceased has been identified as Vinay Shrivastava, who allegedly died after having been shot. A licensed pistol belonging to the minister’s son, Vikas Kishore, was recovered from the spot.

The police have detained three persons in relation to the incident and are questioning them about the sequence of events. The Union Minister claimed that his son Vikas was not present in the house when the killing took place.

“Police is investigating the matter and action will take place as per the law. Those involved in the incident will not be spared. We are standing in support of family members of the deceased. The deceased was a close friend of my son. My son was not present in the house at the time of the incident,” said Mr. Kishore, who is a two-time Lok Sabha member from Mohanlalganj and has been serving as Union Minister since July 7, 2021.

The U.P. police said Crime Branch teams had taken samples from the spot as part of the investigation. “A person named Vinay Shrivastava, aged 30, was shot dead at the residence of Vikas Kishore. A pistol has been recovered which belongs to Vikas Kishore. A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered in this case and investigation is going on,” said Rahul Raj, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Lucknow West.

