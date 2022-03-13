Man killed as bomb inside gift box explodes in Manipur shop

March 13, 2022 09:47 IST

It is believed that the shop owner James Khuma Hazel who had contested the Assembly election as an independent candidate from the Churachandpur constituency was the real target.

Dipak Sahu, who hails from Bihar, was killed late on Saturday in his small grocery shop at Zion Street in Chuachandpur district, Manipur. It is believed that the owner of his rented shop James Khuma Hazel who had contested the Manipur Assembly election as an independent candidate from the Churachandpur constituency was the real target.

Police reports said that an unidentified person left a gift-wrapped box to be handed over to the owner. Soon after the person left, Sahu noticed smoke coming from the box. He reportedly tried to pour water on it, but the bomb exploded with the shrapnel hitting Sahu all over his body.

Advertising

Advertising

He was rushed to the district hospital and as his condition became critical he was evacuated to a hospital in Imphal where he died later.

Police have registered a case and investigation is under way.