March 26, 2024 10:23 am | Updated 11:14 am IST - Thane

“A tailor was arrested on March 25 for allegedly kidnapping a nine-year-old boy for ransom of ₹23 lakh, with which he wanted to build a house, and murdering him in Thane district of Maharashtra,” police said.

The boy, identified as Ibadat, went missing when he was returning from a mosque in Goregaon village where he had gone for evening prayers on March 24. Prima facie, the accused is known to the victim. “He probably lured the victim to accompany him under some pretext,” a Badlapur police station official said.

Police are investigating the exact circumstances under which the boy was kidnapped. "The kidnapper called up the family of the boy and demanded ₹23 lakh for releasing him. He told them that he wanted money to build a house. Strangely, he disconnected the call abruptly," the official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police launched a search for the boy after receiving the complaint on Sunday but failed to trace him or the kidnapper. "On Monday afternoon, Ibadat's body was found stuffed in a sack hidden in the home of a villager," the official said.

However, it is not clear whether the arrested accused was the same villager or someone else. Police have registered an FIR under Section 364 (Kidnapping or abducting in order to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), said Badlapur police station assistant inspector Govind Patil.

He said the accused is a tailor from the same locality of Goregaon village in Badalpur of Thane district.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT