Man jumps off cliff with baby after quarrel with wife

A man in Mizoram jumped off a cliff along with his four-month-old daughter on Thursday after his wife allegedly refused to breastfeed the baby. The baby died while he sustained grievous injuries.

The man, identified as Shanti Joy Chakma, had been admitted at the Civil Hospital in Lunglei, headquarters of Lunglei district about 170 km south of State capital Aizawl.

Locals said Shanti Joy, employed as a cook at a private college in Zawlpui village, picked up a quarrel with his wife after she refused to breastfeed the baby. In a fit of anger, he took the baby and jumped off the edge of the hill on which his rented house in the Rahsi Veng area of the village was located.

Lunglei Superintendent of Police L.T. Mawia, however, said the reason behind the man’s “seemingly suicidal” jump would be known only after the investigation was over.

“The information I have is that he jumped from a height of about 100 feet after a quarrel with his wife possibly because of some domestic issues. He snatched the baby from the woman, ran out of the house and jumped off the cliff,” he said.