Man injured as gun goes off 'accidentally' in J&K's Kathua

November 08, 2023 05:10 pm | Updated 05:10 pm IST - Jammu

A 40-year-old man was injured after his country-made gun "accidentally" went off in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, a police official said on Wednesday. The man identified as Gori Shanker suffered bullet injury from his own licensed gun inside his house in Sitti-Bani village on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, he added.

The official said Shanker, who suffered an injury to his chest, was taken to a hospital and later referred to the Government Medical College (GMC) Hospital in Jammu for specialised treatment on Wednesday morning.

The police have begun an investigation into the incident, he added.

