Man in PPE swindles cash from students in Bhopal
He pretended to be a railway official
The Bhopal police on Wednesday arrested a man, who donned personal protective equipment (PPE) and pretended to be a Railways official, to allegedly swindle money from people after promising them seats on a Shramik special train.
Three students, who were tricked by the imposter into paying ₹1,000 each, approached the police after they couldn’t board the Bihar-bound train at the Habibganj station here.
The police traced the accused, Rajesh Rai, 32, by tracking his phone. “At least 13-14 students were tricked,” said Sai Krishna Thota, Superintendent of Police, Bhopal south.
In a complaint, one of the students said the man told them he was a senior Railways official and had tokens for ₹1,000 each, which could be used in place of tickets. “As he was wearing the PPE, we handed him the money,” they said.
The police have registered a case under sections 170 (Personating a public servant), 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 467 (Forgery of valuable security, will) and 468 (Forgery for purpose of cheating) of the Indian Penal Code.
Why you should pay for news - know more