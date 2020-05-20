Man in PPE swindles cash from students in Bhopal

The Bhopal police on Wednesday arrested a man, who donned personal protective equipment (PPE) and pretended to be a Railways official, to allegedly swindle money from people after promising them seats on a Shramik special train.

Three students, who were tricked by the imposter into paying ₹1,000 each, approached the police after they couldn’t board the Bihar-bound train at the Habibganj station here.

The police traced the accused, Rajesh Rai, 32, by tracking his phone. “At least 13-14 students were tricked,” said Sai Krishna Thota, Superintendent of Police, Bhopal south.

In a complaint, one of the students said the man told them he was a senior Railways official and had tokens for ₹1,000 each, which could be used in place of tickets. “As he was wearing the PPE, we handed him the money,” they said.

The police have registered a case under sections 170 (Personating a public servant), 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 467 (Forgery of valuable security, will) and 468 (Forgery for purpose of cheating) of the Indian Penal Code.