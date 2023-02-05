HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man held with 108 bottles of banned cough syrup in Maharashtra

A Maharashtra police official said that the man had planned to sell them

February 05, 2023 11:43 am | Updated 11:43 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Police have arrested a man and seized 108 bottles of banned cough syrup from his possession in Maharashtra’s Thane district, an official said on Sunday. Image for representational purposes only.

Police have arrested a man and seized 108 bottles of banned cough syrup from his possession in Maharashtra’s Thane district, an official said on Sunday. Image for representational purposes only. | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Police have arrested a man and seized 108 bottles of banned cough syrup from his possession in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police laid a trap in Mumbra area on February 2 and spotted three persons with bags in their hands.

On seeing the police, two of them ran away while one was caught, Mumbra police station's assistant police inspector Krupali Borse said.

The police found him to be carrying 108 bottles of the banned cough syrup which he had planned to sell, the official said.

A case was registered against the accused, identified as Mumbra resident Ashraf Abdul Razzak Sheikh (21), under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, the official said.

Efforts were on to nab the two other persons, he said.

The police were enquiring as to from where the three persons got the cough syrup stock and to whom they planned to sell it, the official said.

Related Topics

Maharashtra

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.