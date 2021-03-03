Man held over murder of girl in Bulandshahr

Body of victim was recovered from pit at his house

The accused in the murder of a minor girl at a Bulandshahr village was on Wednesday arrested from Himachal Pradesh, police said.

The body of the 13-year-old was recovered from a pit in the courtyard of the accused’s house in Anoopshahr area of Bulandshahr on Tuesday.

The deceased went missing six days ago from her house. The father of the victim had lodged a complaint with the police.

Santosh Kumar Singh, SSP, Bulandshahr, said that the girl’s father suspected Harendra’s involvement. On Tuesday, the police team recovered the body of the victim from a pit at the suspect’s house.

He said Harendra, who worked as a labourer in Delhi, admitted to the crime. “During preliminary interrogation, Harendra said the girl used to come to drink water at his residence. On the day of the incident, he was alone at home and under the influence of alcohol. He tried to sexually assault her but when the girl raised an alarm, strangulated her and buried the body in a pit,” said Mr. Singh.

“We have changed the Section from 363 to 302 (murder) of IPC and relevant sections of the POCSO Act have been added to the FIR,” Mr. Singh said.

District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar said on Tuesday the administration would provide relief to the family under Rani Laxmibai Mahila and Bal Samman Kosh.