Man held on charges of rape, conversion

A 22-year-old man was arrested here on Tuesday for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl, making obscene videos of her and attempting to pressure her into religious conversion for marriage, the police said.
The man’s father was also arrested while they were reportedly attempting to flee.
POCSO Act
They have been charged with rape and unlawful religious conversion and under sections of the POCSO Act, they said.
“The Muslim youth on January 11 entered the house of the 14-year-old girl and raped her. He made a video clip and exerted pressure on the girl, whoon January 13 narrated the incident to her parents. Since the accused were influential, the girl’s family members could not muster courage to lodge a complaint,” Superintendent of Police Vipin Tada said.
A cases was ultimately registered on Monday following a complaint by the father of the victim, he said.
Attempting to flee
“The youth and his father were arrested on Tuesday from near a railway station when they were trying to escape. Both were produced before a local court, which sent them to jail,” the SP said.
Station House Officer of the local Kotwali police station Vipin Singh said the family members of the accused allegedly threatened the girl to convert for ‘nikaah’ (marriage), following which charges under the anti-religious conversion legislation were pressed, and the duo arrested.
