ADVERTISEMENT

Man held in Bihar for threatening to kill Union Minister Nityanand Rai in viral video

February 14, 2023 01:09 pm | Updated 01:09 pm IST - Hajipur

A 25-year-old man had threatened to “fire two bullets” on BJP leader Nityanand Rai who is in Bihar on the occasion of Maha Shivratri

PTI

Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai. | Photo Credit: PTI

Police on February 14 arrested a young man, who had threatened to kill Union Minister and senior BJP leader from Bihar Nityanand Rai in a video that has gone viral on social media.

According to Kumar Manish, the Superintendent of Police, Vaishali, the accused Madhav Jha (25) was arrested from Town police station area early in the morning.

Mr. Rai, the Minister of State for Home, is scheduled to take part in a procession here on the occasion of Maha Shivratri later this week and Mr. Jha, in the video, had spoken of "firing two bullets" on the leader on the occasion.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

"The accused claims he had dreams of killing the Minister and he disclosed the same in the video. Further investigation is underway,” the S.P. said.

Mr. Rai had represented the Hajipur assembly seat, named after the eponymous town where Vaishali is headquartered, many times. He is now serving his second term in the Lok Sabha from Ujiyarpur, a part of which falls under Vaishali district.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US