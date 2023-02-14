HamberMenu
Man held in Bihar for threatening to kill Union Minister Nityanand Rai in viral video

A 25-year-old man had threatened to “fire two bullets” on BJP leader Nityanand Rai who is in Bihar on the occasion of Maha Shivratri

February 14, 2023 01:09 pm | Updated 01:09 pm IST - Hajipur

PTI
Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai. | Photo Credit: PTI

Police on February 14 arrested a young man, who had threatened to kill Union Minister and senior BJP leader from Bihar Nityanand Rai in a video that has gone viral on social media.

According to Kumar Manish, the Superintendent of Police, Vaishali, the accused Madhav Jha (25) was arrested from Town police station area early in the morning.

Mr. Rai, the Minister of State for Home, is scheduled to take part in a procession here on the occasion of Maha Shivratri later this week and Mr. Jha, in the video, had spoken of "firing two bullets" on the leader on the occasion.

"The accused claims he had dreams of killing the Minister and he disclosed the same in the video. Further investigation is underway,” the S.P. said.

Mr. Rai had represented the Hajipur assembly seat, named after the eponymous town where Vaishali is headquartered, many times. He is now serving his second term in the Lok Sabha from Ujiyarpur, a part of which falls under Vaishali district.

