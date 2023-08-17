ADVERTISEMENT

Man held for shouting pro-Pakistan slogans in Nashik

August 17, 2023 01:47 pm | Updated 01:47 pm IST - Nashik

During the Independence Day programme at a toll plaza, an employee began shouting “Pakistan Zindabad”

PTI

Representational image.

A 25-year-old man from Maharashtra’s Nashik district has been arrested for raising pro-Pakistan slogans during a programme on the occasion of Independence Day, a senior official said on Thursday.

Policemen have been deployed in the area to prevent any untoward incident, the official said.

According to the police, an event was organised on August 15 at Chandwad toll plaza, some 60 km from Nashik city. During the programme, one of the toll plaza employees, identified as Shadab Shafaqat Qureshi, began shouting “Pakistan Zindabad”, the official said.

The toll plaza manager then filed a police complaint following which a case was registered against Qureshi and he was arrested, the official said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On Wednesday, an all-party protest march was taken to the Chandwad police station, where the protesters demanded that Qureshi be booked for sedition.

“The police have registered a case regarding the incident at Chandwad toll plaza and the suspect has been arrested. Further investigations are on and additional police force has been made available,” said Superintendent of Police Shahaji Umap.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US