Man held for shouting pro-Pakistan slogans in Nashik

During the Independence Day programme at a toll plaza, an employee began shouting “Pakistan Zindabad”

August 17, 2023 01:47 pm | Updated 01:47 pm IST - Nashik

PTI
Representational image.



A 25-year-old man from Maharashtra’s Nashik district has been arrested for raising pro-Pakistan slogans during a programme on the occasion of Independence Day, a senior official said on Thursday.

Policemen have been deployed in the area to prevent any untoward incident, the official said.

According to the police, an event was organised on August 15 at Chandwad toll plaza, some 60 km from Nashik city. During the programme, one of the toll plaza employees, identified as Shadab Shafaqat Qureshi, began shouting “Pakistan Zindabad”, the official said.

The toll plaza manager then filed a police complaint following which a case was registered against Qureshi and he was arrested, the official said.

On Wednesday, an all-party protest march was taken to the Chandwad police station, where the protesters demanded that Qureshi be booked for sedition.

“The police have registered a case regarding the incident at Chandwad toll plaza and the suspect has been arrested. Further investigations are on and additional police force has been made available,” said Superintendent of Police Shahaji Umap.

