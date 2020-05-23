Man held for necrophilia in Assam

The police in north-eastern Assam’s Dhemaji district have arrested a 50-year-old man for alleged necrophilia. The incident happened on May 18 in a village bordering Arunachal Pradesh.

The police said the villagers had caught the accused, identified as Akan Saikia, in the act of sexually assaulting the body of a 14-year-old girl who had been buried the day before after dying of “unnatural causes”.

“We arrested him on the basis of an FIR lodged by the family of the deceased. He had exhumed the body of the girl who was buried without our knowledge,” the district’s Deputy Superintendent of Police, Pradip Konwar said.

He added that the man, a daily-wager with two wives, was charged under relevant Sections of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act of 2012. He was sent to the district jail.