Man held for fake news on CM, spouse

The Tripura police on Thursday arrested a man from Delhi on charges of spreading fake news on social media about the family life of Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb.

Anupam Paul was made the prime accused in the case registered with West Agartala Police in late April.

“Our team traced Paul to a location in Delhi where he was arrested. He will be brought to Agartala by a flight tomorrow [Friday],” a senior police officer said.

The police had earlier arrested a freelance television journalist, Saikat Talapatra, and a police constable for sharing a Facebook post which claimed that the Chief Minister’s spouse had filed a petition for divorce in a Delhi court. The arrested men were later released on bail.

Investigators also questioned Tripura Congress vice-president Tapas Dey for sharing the post against Mr. Deb. He was, however, not detained.