Man held for fake news on CM, spouse

The Tripura police on Thursday arrested a man from Delhi on charges of spreading fake news on social media about the family life of Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb.
Anupam Paul was made the prime accused in the case registered with West Agartala Police in late April.
“Our team traced Paul to a location in Delhi where he was arrested. He will be brought to Agartala by a flight tomorrow [Friday],” a senior police officer said.
The police had earlier arrested a freelance television journalist, Saikat Talapatra, and a police constable for sharing a Facebook post which claimed that the Chief Minister’s spouse had filed a petition for divorce in a Delhi court. The arrested men were later released on bail.
Investigators also questioned Tripura Congress vice-president Tapas Dey for sharing the post against Mr. Deb. He was, however, not detained.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor