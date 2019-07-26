Man held for Facebook posts against Modi

Meerut police arrested a man on Thursday for allegedly posting inflammatory content on social media against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to the police, Fayyaz Ahmed, who hails from Incholi village, was booked under the Information Technology Act, 2000 and Section 124A (sedition) of Indian Penal Code.

“Fayyaz has a criminal history. Despite a lot of counselling, he indulged in a number of nefarious activities which could be detrimental to law and order. When many local organisations objected to his Facebook posts against the Prime Minister, we registered a case,” Avinash Pandey, SP (Rural) Meerut, told The Hindu over phone.

“As we can take action under 124A only after approval of the government, we have sent a report to the concerned authorities,” he added.