Man held for brutally murdering puppy in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna; video goes viral

December 11, 2023 02:42 am | Updated 02:42 am IST - Bhopal

A man was arrested on Sunday in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna after a purported video of him brutally killing a puppy went viral on social media, police said.

According to Superintendent of Police, Guna, Vijay Khatri, the accused was identified as Mrityunjay Singh, a resident of Guna city.

He said that the action was taken based on a complaint from one Jhankaar Sharma, who lives opposite to the incident spot, against an unknown person. A case under IPC Section 429 (Mischief by killing or maiming cattle, etc., of any value or any animal of the value of fifty rupees) and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 Section 11 (Treating animals cruelly) was registered in the case, he told The Hindu.

After the purported CCTV camera clip went viral on social media, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia also took cognisance of the incident.

“The incident of animal cruelty reported from Guna district is heart-wrenching. Taking action in the case, the accused has been taken into custody. All such acts of barbarity are unpardonable the harshest action will be taken against the accused for this crime,” Mr. Chouhan wrote on X.

Earlier, responding to a video post of the incident, Mr. Scindia requested Mr. Chouhan to ensure action in the matter.

“This is horrifying and disturbing. There is no doubt that the man should be penalised for this barbarism. Shivraj Chouhan ji, may please see,” wrote Mr. Scindia, who has represented the Guna-Shivpuri Lok Sabha constituency from 2002 to 2014.

In the video, the accused is seen sitting outside a shop when two puppies approach him. The man then is seen throwing one of the puppies on the road and kicking him brutally.