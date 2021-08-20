Other States

Man held at Imphal airport for illegal possession of gold biscuits

The Customs Division has registered an FIR against a person, who travelled from Tamil Nadu, for the illegal possession of three gold biscuits worth over ₹22 lakh. He was arrested on the evening of August 18 at the Imphal airport.

Identified as Ragamath Ali of Tamil Nadu, the alleged smuggler was about to board a Kolkata-bound flight when the CISF deployed at the airport got suspicious.

A metal detector at the airport beeped and he was immediately detained. During checking, he was found to be carrying three gold biscuits stuffed in his rectum.

He was interrogated for the identity of other members of the gold-smuggling gang.


