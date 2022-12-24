Man goes on a rampage, kills 3 in Kashmir 

December 24, 2022 07:42 am | Updated 07:42 am IST - SRINAGAR

Three persons were killed and six injured when a man went on a rampage and bludgeoned locals in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Friday, December 24, 2022.

The accused was identified as Javed Hassan Rather from the Aishmuqam area. The victims included the accused’s mother.

“We don’t know if the accused was mentally unstable or under the influence of drugs. Only investigations will reveal that. It’s a shocking incident,” a senior official said.

The incident took place on Friday morning when the accused first attacked his mother and father and rushed outside and started attacking whosoever came his way. “Six more persons were injured during the incident,” the officials said.

The victims were identified as Ghulam Nabi Khadim, Hafiza Bagum and Mohammad Ameen Shah — all residents of Aishmuqam.

“The accused has been taken into custody,” the officials said.