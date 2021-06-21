Other States

Odisha man given two vaccine doses within minutes

A man was given two doses of COVID-19 vaccine within minutes in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district.

Though Prasanna Kumar Sahu, 50, of Bachhuripada village under the Betanoti block of Mayurbhanj did not complain of any adverse reaction, a health department team on Monday visited his home to assess his condition.

The incident occurred on Saturday when Mr. Sahu along with six fellow villagers visited the vaccination centre at Khuntapur.

Both jabs on same hand

“I was given the first dose on my left hand. While I was collecting my paper and two paracetamol tablets from a nurse following the vaccination, another nurse came from behind and administered another dose just three inch below the first vaccination spot,” Mr. Sahu told The Hindu.

Mr. Sahu said by the time he raised an alarm, the nurse had already administered the second dose to him.


