Man gets himself killed for insurance payout to family

A man in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara district got himself murdered so that his family members could claim ₹50 lakh insurance he had bought and spend the rest of their life in comfort.

Balbir Kharol (38), a moneylender, took the bizarre decision not because he was debt-ridden, but because he failed to recover money from people who had taken loans from him, according to police.

The two accused, Rajvir Singh and Sunil Yadav, who were arrested on Monday for killing Kharol, revealed during interrogation that the moneylender was initially considering to orchestrate his death in an accident but was doubtful he might survive, Superintendent of Police Harendra Mahawar said on Tuesday.

“This is a very unusual thing, but this is what the murder accused have revealed,” the SP said.

Kharol had lent nearly ₹20 lakh to different people but was unable to recover the amount. For the last six months, he did not receive any payment, Mr. Mahawar said. He then planned his own murder so that his family can get the insured amount and lead an easy life, the officer said.

Kharol had bought the insurance policy from a private bank a month ago and paid the first premium. He then hired Singh and Yadav and promised to pay them ₹80,000 for executing the murder, the SP said. The accused were arrested on the basis of Kharol’s call details and a CCTV footage.