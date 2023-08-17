ADVERTISEMENT

Man from China makes off with crores in football betting scam

August 17, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - Ahmedabad

Police have arrested nine persons in connection with the alleged scam that was allegedly carried out in 2022.

The Hindu Bureau

The Dani-Data application, designed by Chinese national Woo Uyanbe alias Chember, is said to have displayed live scores of European football and allowed people to place bets. File illustration: Satish Vellinezhi

A Chinese national allegedly duped around 1,200 people and swindled several hundred crore rupees through a football betting app he had apparently created in Gujarat along with a few locals who collaborated with him.

The police have arrested nine persons in connection with the alleged scam that was allegedly carried out last year.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has named the Chinese national Woo Uyanbe alias Chember as one of the accused in the betting scam and the agency filed a chargesheet in March this year. According to sources, a look out circular (LOC) has been issued against the man.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In the chargesheet, the agency has contended that Chember made the Dani-Data application. He went to Banaskantha and Patan districts, where betting on cricket is popular, and urged people to invest in the app. The application is said to have displayed live scores of European football and allowed people to place bets.

According to sources, a look out circular (LOC) has been issued against the man, who has reportedly left the country and is believed to be in China.

Besides, the police also issued LOC against Dubai-based Nayan Shah and Lakhan Thakker, both known kingpins of betting operations, in connection with the case.

The police have arrested nine persons, including Manojkumar Patel, Vrushab Makwana and Vijaykumar Jadan Ram.

They were partners in New Delhi-based TK Color Pvt. Ltd in which the Chinese national was a director.

The chargesheet also gives details of more than 75 bank accounts that were created to channelise several hundred crores of rupees in bets. Within 10 days, the app became non-functional. Investigation is on to find out if more people were involved. Witness statements of hundreds of people have been recorded.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Gujarat / fraud

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US