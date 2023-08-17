Man from China makes off with crores in football betting scam

August 17, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - Ahmedabad

A Chinese national allegedly duped around 1,200 people and swindled several hundred crore rupees through a football betting app he had apparently created in Gujarat along with a few locals who collaborated with him.

The police have arrested nine persons in connection with the alleged scam that was allegedly carried out last year.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has named the Chinese national Woo Uyanbe alias Chember as one of the accused in the betting scam and the agency filed a chargesheet in March this year. According to sources, a look out circular (LOC) has been issued against the man.

In the chargesheet, the agency has contended that Chember made the Dani-Data application. He went to Banaskantha and Patan districts, where betting on cricket is popular, and urged people to invest in the app. The application is said to have displayed live scores of European football and allowed people to place bets.

According to sources, a look out circular (LOC) has been issued against the man, who has reportedly left the country and is believed to be in China.

Besides, the police also issued LOC against Dubai-based Nayan Shah and Lakhan Thakker, both known kingpins of betting operations, in connection with the case.

The police have arrested nine persons, including Manojkumar Patel, Vrushab Makwana and Vijaykumar Jadan Ram.

They were partners in New Delhi-based TK Color Pvt. Ltd in which the Chinese national was a director.

The chargesheet also gives details of more than 75 bank accounts that were created to channelise several hundred crores of rupees in bets. Within 10 days, the app became non-functional. Investigation is on to find out if more people were involved. Witness statements of hundreds of people have been recorded.