February 23, 2024 01:54 am | Updated 01:54 am IST - GUWAHATI

GUWAHATI:

A 26-year-old man was killed in firing by Border Security Force (BSF) personnel on the Assam-Bangladesh border on Thursday.

A BSF official said the man, identified as Shahinur Islam of Char Kukurmara village adjoining the international border, was shot fatally while attempting to smuggle cattle to Bangladesh before dawn.

“The area falls under the 45th Battalion of the BSF,” the official said.

The village is in the South Salmara-Mankachar district.

