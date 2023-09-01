Man shot dead at Lucknow residence of Union Minister Kaushal Kishore's son

September 01, 2023 02:30 pm | Updated 02:47 pm IST - Lucknow

A 30-year-old man was shot dead under mysterious circumstances at the house of Union Minister Kaushal Kishore's son here in the early hours of Friday, police said.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Akash Kulhary told PTI that a complaint was received against the murder of Vinay Srivastava, 30. Mr. Srivastava died of a gunshot injury at the residence of Vikas Kishore, the son of Kaushal Kishore, in the Thakurganj police station area. The incident occurred around 4 a.m., according to police.

Mr. Kaushal Kishore, the Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs and BJP MP from Lucknow's Mohanlalganj constituency, told reporters that the matter was under investigation. He said the incident occurred in the early hours of Friday and that his son was currently in Delhi.

As per the police complaint lodged by the victim's brother, Mr. Srivastava had gone to Mr. Vikas Kishore's house at night. "One Ajay Rawat, Ankit Verma, Shamim and Baba live there. They had dinner with my brother. An altercation over some matter occurred between them. Meanwhile, my brother was shot and he died due to a bullet injury. I suspect that my brother has been shot dead," it read.

Police said the body has been sent for post-mortem.

