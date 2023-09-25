Man found dead at residence of BJP MLA in U.P.

September 25, 2023 12:53 pm | Updated 01:09 pm IST - Lucknow

A 30-year-old man was found dead at the official residence of BJP MLA Yogesh Shukla in Hazratganj area here, police said on Monday, September 25, 2023.

Assistant Police Commissioner (ACP), Arvind Kumar Verma, said the incident occurred on September 24 night and no complaint has been received. Also, the motive behind the alleged suicide is still not clear, he said.

The deceased has been identified as Shresth Tiwari, a member of the MLA's media team, and belonged to Barabanki district, the police officer said, adding the body has been sent for post-mortem.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The MLA is out of station," the ACP said when asked whether the MLA has been questioned in the case.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling any of the following numbers

Telangana: Roshni - 040-6620 2000; Andhra Pradesh: 1Life - 78930-78930; Karnataka: Arogya Sahayavani: state-run prevention helpline: 104; Tamil Nadu: State counselling number for mental health: 104; Sneha: 044- 24640050 ; Delhi: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health. Telephone: 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday, 10 am -7.30 pm; Mumbai: I Call, 022-25521111, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday to Saturday, icall@tiss.edu; Bengaluru: Sahai - 080-25497777, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Kochi: Maitri — 0484-2540530; Chaithram — 0484-2361160; AASRA - 022 2754 6669 ; Kolkata - Lifeline Foundation 033-24637401/32.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT