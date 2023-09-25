ADVERTISEMENT

Man found dead at residence of BJP MLA in U.P.

September 25, 2023 12:53 pm | Updated 01:09 pm IST - Lucknow

The deceased has been identified as Shresth Tiwari, a member of the MLA Yogesh Shukla's media team, and belonged to Barabanki district

PTI

A 30-year-old man was found dead at the official residence of BJP MLA Yogesh Shukla in Hazratganj area here, police said on Monday, September 25, 2023.

Assistant Police Commissioner (ACP), Arvind Kumar Verma, said the incident occurred on September 24 night and no complaint has been received. Also, the motive behind the alleged suicide is still not clear, he said.

The deceased has been identified as Shresth Tiwari, a member of the MLA's media team, and belonged to Barabanki district, the police officer said, adding the body has been sent for post-mortem.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"The MLA is out of station," the ACP said when asked whether the MLA has been questioned in the case.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling any of the following numbers 

Telangana: Roshni - 040-6620 2000;  Andhra Pradesh: 1Life - 78930-78930; Karnataka: Arogya Sahayavani: state-run prevention helpline: 104; Tamil Nadu: State counselling number for mental health: 104; Sneha: 044- 24640050 ; Delhi: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health. Telephone: 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday, 10 am -7.30 pm; Mumbai: I Call, 022-25521111, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday to Saturday, icall@tiss.edu; Bengaluru: Sahai - 080-25497777, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Kochi: Maitri — 0484-2540530; Chaithram — 0484-2361160; AASRA - 022 2754 6669 ; Kolkata - Lifeline Foundation 033-24637401/32.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US