Man found dead at residence of BJP MLA in U.P.

The deceased has been identified as Shresth Tiwari, a member of the MLA Yogesh Shukla's media team, and belonged to Barabanki district

September 25, 2023 12:53 pm | Updated 01:09 pm IST - Lucknow

PTI

A 30-year-old man was found dead at the official residence of BJP MLA Yogesh Shukla in Hazratganj area here, police said on Monday, September 25, 2023.

Assistant Police Commissioner (ACP), Arvind Kumar Verma, said the incident occurred on September 24 night and no complaint has been received. Also, the motive behind the alleged suicide is still not clear, he said.

The deceased has been identified as Shresth Tiwari, a member of the MLA's media team, and belonged to Barabanki district, the police officer said, adding the body has been sent for post-mortem.

"The MLA is out of station," the ACP said when asked whether the MLA has been questioned in the case.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling any of the following numbers 

Telangana: Roshni - 040-6620 2000;  Andhra Pradesh: 1Life - 78930-78930; Karnataka: Arogya Sahayavani: state-run prevention helpline: 104; Tamil Nadu: State counselling number for mental health: 104; Sneha: 044- 24640050 ; Delhi: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health. Telephone: 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday, 10 am -7.30 pm; Mumbai: I Call, 022-25521111, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday to Saturday, icall@tiss.edu; Bengaluru: Sahai - 080-25497777, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Kochi: Maitri — 0484-2540530; Chaithram — 0484-2361160; AASRA - 022 2754 6669 ; Kolkata - Lifeline Foundation 033-24637401/32.

