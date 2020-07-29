Man found dead at COVID-19 care centre in Madhya Pradesh

A 35-year-old man was found hanging at a COVID-19 care centre in Chhatarpur district, said the police on Wednesday.
“The man tested positive on July 26 and was admitted to the centre as he was asymptomatic,” said Pooja Thapak, Public Relations Officer of the district administration.
“The man had chest and throat infection six months ago, which had nothing to do with COVID-19. When he tested positive, he became paranoid,” said Sachin Sharma, District Superintendent of Police.
“Officials at the COVID-19 care centre had counselled him,” Ms. Thapak added.
“Our team reached the spot at 1 a.m. and followed protocols,” Mr. Sharma said.
Stating that there was no mismanagement at the centre, Mr. Sharma said he had reviewed arrangements there just two hours before the incident. “We visited the centre around 10 p.m. and found everything in place,” he said.
(Those in distress can dial +91 9630899002 or +91 7389366696 for assistance.)
